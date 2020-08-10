DA: Carlisle man charged with murder in deaths of two women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carlisle man is being charged with two counts of first degree murder and other charges in the deaths of two Carlisle women in July.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, is charged in the deaths of Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, according to a news release Monday from Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Anderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

He is being held without bail in Cumberland County Prison.

Police found Parmelee dead from a gunshot wound to the head on July 5 after responding to a 911 call reporting a suicide. A police investigation determined that she did not commit suicide but that she died as a result of a homicide.

On July 30, prior to the determination of Parmelee's cause of death, Carlisle Police Department responded to the same address for a report of a cardiac arrest. Inside, police found Lyons in need of medical attention as the result of a gunshot would to the head.