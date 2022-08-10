 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DA: Caretaker in West Pennsboro accused of stealing $88,000 from elderly family member

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office last week charged a caretaker with stealing money from an elderly family member in West Pennsboro Township.

The DA reported Tuesday that they charged David Bilbay, 63, of Bellefonte, with three felony counts of theft as well as a charge of financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person.

The DA's office reported that an investigation discovered that Bilbay, in his role as caretaker for an elderly family member, diverted money from the victim for his personal use. The total of the alleged theft was $88,000.

Bilbay did not appear for arraignment and was taken into custody in Centre County on Aug. 5. He was arraigned Tuesday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

“Due to deteriorating physical or cognitive conditions many elder adults are extremely vulnerable to being abused or taken advantage of," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said in the report. "The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office is committed to safeguarding the senior members of our community in both their personal and financial security.”

Those with information about elder exploitation should contact their police department or the Criminal Investigation Division of the DA's office at districtattorney@ccpa.net.

