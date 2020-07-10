Cumberland County woman dies in crash Thursday night in Perry County

A Cumberland County woman died in a crash Thursday night in Perry County.
The Perry County Coroner's office said Carrie Keifer, 34, of Cumberland County died in the crash and her 6-year-old daughter was flown to the hospital, according to ABC27 News.
State Police found Keifer's car partially submerged in Sherman’s Creek off Sheaffer’s Valley Road in Newport around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Keifer was pronounced dead at the scene. The current condition of the child is unknown.
State Police are investigating and asking anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward.
