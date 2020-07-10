Cumberland County woman dies in crash Thursday night in Perry County
alert top story

Cumberland County woman dies in crash Thursday night in Perry County

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A Cumberland County woman died in a crash Thursday night in Perry County.

The Perry County Coroner's office said Carrie Keifer, 34, of Cumberland County died in the crash and her 6-year-old daughter was flown to the hospital, according to ABC27 News.

State Police found Keifer's car partially submerged in Sherman’s Creek off Sheaffer’s Valley Road in Newport around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Keifer was pronounced dead at the scene. The current condition of the child is unknown.

State Police are investigating and asking anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News