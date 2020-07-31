Cumberland County warns of jury duty scam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County Courts are warning residents about a scam in which callers claim to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department or a Cumberland County Constable.

Cumberland County Court said residents have received phone calls stating that there is a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

The Cumberland County Courts do not issue warrants in this manner without an initial court hearing. The courts also do not ask for money over the phone.

The Cumberland County Courts and the Sheriff’s Office recommends that if someone receives a call, they should not under any circumstances give out personal or bank information, Social Security numbers, deposit a check or wire money to the caller.

Those who receive calls like this should contact their local police departments.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.