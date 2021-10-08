 Skip to main content
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office looking for man who walked off from work release
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office looking for man who walked off from work release

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said walked off during work release Thursday.

Daniel Lee Cook, 48, was given a four-hour pass to apply for his Social Security card at Bosler Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle.

He was last seen leaving the library at 11 a.m. 

Cook has been incarcerated since July 2021, serving a sentence for theft by unlawful taking.

Cook is 6’2”, 235 pounds with green eyes, white and greyish brown hair with a goatee. He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper left arm. Cook has family in Newville.

Those with information should contact the sheriff's department at 717-240-7332 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or Cumberland County Communications at 717-243-4121 after hours.

Daniel Lee Cook

Cook

