Cumberland County sees uptick in catalytic converter theft, consistent with rise across U.S.

Police have seen an increase in the theft of catalytic converters in Cumberland County in recent years, State Police public information officer Trooper Megan Frazer said, but the county is not alone.

"There has been a rise everywhere in this country," she said.

Frazer said State Police in Carlisle have seen about 10 catalytic converter incidents this year. Local police reports from July and August have listed three thefts in Upper Allen Township and one in Camp Hill. State Police in Perry County have also reported at least three thefts within the past two months.

"It has been occurring mainly in rural areas, areas that are not well lit and secluded," she said. "Although it happens mainly in rural areas, it still is occurring at car dealerships or churches that have vehicles parked unattended for longer periods of time. Just like any crime, it can happen anywhere."

Catalytic converters, located on the underside of a vehicle, use a chamber to transform harmful compounds from engine emission into safe gases, according to a blog about the part on Universal Technical Institute's website.

So why are people taking them?

"I believe [it's] because thieves think it’s easy, quick money," Frazer said.

She said catalytic converters have valuable metals inside them and only take "a matter of minutes" to steal, especially for experienced thieves. These parts can then be sold at scrap yards for around $50 to $200, she said.

Replacing it, however, can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500, accounting for both the part itself and labor, she said.

The upward trend across the county matches a rise in catalytic converter thefts across the United States.

A January article by the Associated Press cited information from the National Insurance Crime Bureau that 14,433 thefts were reported in claims to insurance companies in 2020, compared to 3,389 claims in 2019.

Experts believe it to be a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Glawe, president of crime bureau, told the Associated Press that thefts have continued to increase along with the value of precious metals within the catalytic converters.

Several states, including Texas, Arkansas and South Carolina, have enacted new legislation last year in an attempt to deter theft.

Frazer said that perpetrators face at least a misdemeanor charge for theft, as well as burglary charges if thieves enter a structure and commit the crime inside.

With incidents on the rise, there are a few measures county residents can take to keep their vehicles safer.

Frazer encouraged people to park in well-lit areas and check their vehicles periodically. She also suggested installing cameras in the area.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to local law enforcement, even if individuals can only provide a vehicle or physical description, she said.

"The crime triangle is: victim, desire and opportunity," Frazer said. "You need all three to commit a crime. The desire is there for criminals already. Citizens can control (or take away) opportunity and not allow themselves to be a victim."