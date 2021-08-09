Cumberland County Prison inmate dies after 'medical event'

Cumberland County announced Monday that a female inmate has died after a medical event at the county prison.

The county said Robin Koozer, 61, was in the medical unit of the Cumberland County Prison when the incident occurred. The county did not specify what the medical event was.

Prison and medical staff began CPR before she was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance, according to the county. Koozer was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:31 a.m. Monday.

The coroner’s office has notified the family, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Koozer was confined to Cumberland County Prison in March with a sentence of 6 to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to theft, stemming from an incident in May 2020.