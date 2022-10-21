Cumberland County Prison inmate convicted of offering to pay cellmate to kill wife

A Cumberland County Prison inmate has been convicted of offering to pay a cellmate to kill his wife.
A jury found Curtis L. Malone, 31, guilty of solicitation of homicide, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced in a news release Friday.
The District Attorney’s Office said that in April 2021, while incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison, Malone offered to pay his cellmate to kill his wife. During a recorded conversation, the DA’s office says Malone told his cellmate where his wife lived, a plan for the murder, and discussed payment from an insurance policy.
Malone’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
The case was investigated by Detective Jeremy Matas of the Criminal Investigative Division of the District Attorney's Office and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner.