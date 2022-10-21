 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Cumberland County Prison inmate convicted of offering to pay cellmate to kill wife

  • 0

A Cumberland County Prison inmate has been convicted of offering to pay a cellmate to kill his wife.

A jury found Curtis L. Malone, 31, guilty of solicitation of homicide, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced in a news release Friday. 

The District Attorney’s Office said that in April 2021, while incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison, Malone offered to pay his cellmate to kill his wife. During a recorded conversation, the DA’s office says Malone told his cellmate where his wife lived, a plan for the murder, and discussed payment from an insurance policy.

Malone’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The case was investigated by Detective Jeremy Matas of the Criminal Investigative Division of the District Attorney's Office and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner.

Curtis Malone

Curtis Malone
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DOC: Inmate dies at SCI-Camp Hill

DOC: Inmate dies at SCI-Camp Hill

A inmate at State Correctional Institute at Camp Hill is dead, though the Cumberland County Coroner's Office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes a vehicle break-in on Parsonage Street in Newville and single vehicle crashes in Cumberland and Perry counties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian artist turns beach trash into sculptures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News