Cumberland County Prison guard charged with delivering contraband

Contraband charges are heading to higher court after a Cumberland County Prison guard waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Cristal Johnson, 34, of York, was charged in August with two misdemeanor counts of contraband after an investigation that started in May.

The DA's Criminal Investigation Division was made aware on May 29 of contraband - narcotics and tobacco - being smuggled into Cumberland County Prison. The prison initiated an investigation and then turned it over to the DA's office.

The CID said they discovered Johnson delivered contraband to an inmate on two occasions in May.

Charges were filed on Aug. 26 and she was released on $1,000 unsecured bail. Johnson waived her right to her hearing on Monday, and a formal arraignment is schedule for Jan. 21.

