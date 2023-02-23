HARRISBURG — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Anthony Lauro, 35, was also ordered by District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to pay $24,000 in restitution to victims and to 10 years on supervised release after his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Lauro pleaded guilty to receiving images and videos of child pornography that were sent to him by another Cumberland County resident, Ryan Banks, who created the illicit images with a 14-year-old boy in West Virginia in September 2020 when Banks was 36. Banks is serving a 17 1/2 to 35-year prison sentence for his offenses.

Lauro was found to have been in contact with both Banks and the victim at the time the victim was being sexually exploited. Lauro was found to be in possession of more than 1,000 images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of other minors, Karam said.