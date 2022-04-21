 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cumberland County man indicted for allegedly threatening Biden, Trump

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania logo

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania reported that a Cumberland County man has been indicted for allegedly threatening President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Mohamed Farah, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges that Farah, who is a citizen of Somalia, in January threatened to assassinate Biden, as well as threatened to assassinate Trump if he runs for re-election.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, FBI and Lower Allen Township Police.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 14

Sentinel police log for April 14

Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident of marshals searching for a fleeing subject and a sexual assault arrest in Lower Allen.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans React To Rudy Giuliani On 'The Masked Singer'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News