A Mechanicsburg man faces child pornography charges stemming from an incident that took place in February of 2022.

William Ross, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with with felony child pornography, two counts of photographing, filming, or depicting on computer sex act and criminal use of a communication facility, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said Ross was previously arrested Feb. 22, 2022, for statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and corruption of minors after having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. He was listed as being from Newville at the time of that arrest.

During that investigation, police seized Ross's electronic devices through a search warrant which revealed child pornography.

Ross was arraigned and transported to Cumberland County Prison where he posted the $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.