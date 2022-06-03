Cumberland County man agrees to payment of $900,000 for alleged False Claims Act violations

A Cumberland County man has agreed to pay $900,000 for the resolution of civil liabilities for alleged violations of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said.

Rodney Yentzer, 52, utilized a series of pain clinics (called Pain Medicine of York) that were under his control to submit false claims for payment to Medicare between 2017 and 2019, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said. The U.S. Department of Justice said the claims were for urine drug tests that were neither necessary nor medically reasonable and that they were not used to diagnose or treat patients.

Yentzer also agreed to exclusion from all federal health care programs for 22 years, meaning that no payments can be made to federal health care programs (directly or indirectly) for items or services provided by Yentzer or by his direction or prescription.

"Civil enforcement is an important tool to recover funds when providers cause improper claims to the Medicare program,” said Maureen Dixon, special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General. “HHS-OIG will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure the integrity of the Medicare Trust Fund."

Yentzer plead guilty to health care fraud, money laundering and theft of public money in March for a related matter.

He is awaiting sentencing.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

