Cumberland County man acquitted of killing wife who vanished 8½ years ago

The woman then disappeared, last seen at a drug store near their home in March 2012. Prosecutors alleged she was killed and her body burned “to bones and ashes.” LaRue cited the home's closed blinds for days, black smoke from the chimney and bone fragments found in the fireplace.

First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert said she was shocked and disappointed by the verdict.

“We know who did it. We know it was Hap Seiders who murdered Rabihan. We would have done nothing different in this case or in this investigation,” Sibert said.

Defense attorney George Matangos challenged the assertion that Rabihan Seiders was dead, saying there was no DNA to show that the bone fragments belonged to the victim or are even those of a human female. He told the jury that the woman saw his client as a “mark” after the two met at a casino in Atlantic City where she worked as a masseuse. After a “whirlwind” romance, she moved in days later, and during their relationship stole $3 million worth of Hap’s property, including gold bullion worth $1 million that has not been recovered, Matangos said.

“She wasn’t a woman in trouble,” he said during the trial. “She was a woman who had a plan.”