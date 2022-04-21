Cumberland County man accused of threatening Biden, Trump

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania reported that a Cumberland County man has been indicted for allegedly threatening President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Mohamed Farah, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges that Farah, who is a citizen of Somalia, in January threatened to assassinate Biden, as well as threatened to assassinate Trump if he runs for re-election.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, FBI and Lower Allen Township Police.

