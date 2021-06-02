Cumberland County Judge Thomas Placey steps down from bench as part of disciplinary case

Cumberland County Judge Thomas Placey is off the bench as of Tuesday as part of the ongoing disciplinary case against him for alleged erratic and aggressive behavior.
A motion made Friday by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board dropped some of the counts of the complaint against Placey, citing the fact that he would be retiring from his position on the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas effective June 1.
The motion to withdraw portions of the complaint was part of an agreement in which Placey offered to step down early, according to Richard Long, chief counsel for the conduct board.
“The board considered that request and deemed it to be an acceptable arrangement,” Long said.
Placey did not seek retention on the 2021 ballot, and would thus have been off the bench next year regardless.
The counts of the complaint that were withdrawn Friday were those that charged that Placey’s behavior had brought the judicial office into disrepute in violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution. The remainder of the counts against Placey, which do not invoke the disrepute clause of the state constitution, will continue to proceed through the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline.
Last month, Placey and the Judicial Conduct Board entered a joint stipulation of facts regarding the case, thus precluding the need for an actual trial before the disciplinary court. The Court of Judicial Discipline is still expected to render a judgment as to whether the agreed-upon facts of the case constitute the legal violations alleged; the court has the power to issue sanctions, if deemed necessary, which can include fines, suspension or removal from the bench.
The Judicial Conduct Board’s allegations, initially filed in June 2020, detail a string of incidents that the board alleges constitute behavior by Placey so intemperate and irresponsible that it violates the state’s legal standards for judges.
The first count of the complaint alleges that Placey had failed to ensure the right of all parties to be heard, a charge stemming from a 2019 Pennsylvania Superior Court opinion that overturned Placey’s decision in the marital settlement case of county resident Tony Samento.
The Superior Court’s opinion cited questionable behavior and jurisprudence by Placey during the case, in which Placey began screaming and physically looming over Samento during his testimony, an event triggered by a misunderstanding about a reference to a salacious video of Samento’s ex-wife, according to the court.
Placey abruptly ended the hearing and inexplicably did not schedule further testimony before rendering a decision that contained dubious legal reasoning, the Superior Court found.
Further counts of the Judicial Conduct Board’s complaint against Placey deal with the judge’s demeanor in the Samento case, as well as in several other incidents in which Placey’s explosive temper and anger about perceived slights derailed legal proceedings.
In both the Samento case and another custody hearing cited by the conduct board, people in the courtroom believed that Placey was going to physically attack witnesses, according to the stipulation of fact.
In July of last year, Placey filed a brief stating that his erratic behavior is tied to chronic head injuries from his college sports career, with his attorney writing that Placey had noticed “temperament changes” in his behavior that are believed to be linked to concussions he suffered when he was younger.
Placey has sought treatment for his anger management and is enrolled in a monitoring program run by the National College Athletic Association, his attorney wrote. Johns Hopkins athletic records show a Tom Placey having played football for the Blue Jays in 1981 and 1982, according to the Hopkins athletic office.
