Cumberland County judge imposes moderate sentence on Shawn Abner, former MLB player who abandoned dog

"I didn't know what to do"

The case had attracted the attention of San Rafael, California-based animal welfare organization In Defense of Animals, which Masland said sent him a letter with 11,493 signatures calling for a severe penalty. It also expressed the trauma Eagle must have experienced and wondered what went through Eagle’s mind while dying.

“I have to understand what was going through your mind, frankly, when you left for Kansas,” Masland said to Abner.

Abner replied that Eagle was his “best friend for 14 years.” However, he said, he did not have the money to treat tumors and other health problems Eagle had.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he told Masland.

Abner also apologized to everyone impacted by the incident, including neighbors, police, family and friends.

In addition to 4½ to 23 months in prison, Masland sentenced Abner to a $500 fine, 200 hours of community service and a mental health evaluation. At least 100 hours of the community service must take place in south central Pennsylvania, with at least 60% assisting some organization that helps animals.

Abner’s attorney indicated he ultimately wishes to return to Kansas, where his girlfriend lives.

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

