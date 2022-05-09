 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle

Cumberland County District Attorneys Office: Carlisle man convicted in 2020 murders of two women

  • Updated
  • 0

A Carlisle man has been found guilty on all charges in the shooting deaths of two women in 2020, the Cumberland County District Attorneys Office said Monday. 

Davone Unique Anderson, 26, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the shooting deaths of Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23.

The case has now gone to the penalty phase, the DA's office said. Prosecutors announced in 2020 that they would seek the death penalty for Anderson.

Carlisle police said Anderson shot Parmelee in the head in Lyons's home on July 5, 2020, and then killed Lyons in the same manner in her home on July 31, 2020. 

Sydney Parmelee had two children with Anderson. Lyons had one child with him.

Police said when he was arrested that Anderson told them he killed Parmelee because he thought she had cheated on him and that he killed Lyons because he thought she was planning to turn him in for Parmelee’s murder.

Anderson also faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in an unrelated case. He is accused of assaulting another inmate inside the Cumberland County Prison on March 11. Police said he punched the victim several times and threw him over a second floor railing. The victim suffered several fractures and bruising and was taken to the hospital. A formal arraignment for this incident is scheduled for June 13.

Davone Unique Anderson

Davone Unique Anderson

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

