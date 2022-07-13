Cumberland County DA's office seeking death penalty in Shippensburg double homicide case

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday reported that it is seeking the death penalty in a double homicide case out of Southampton Township.

The DA's office filed a "Notice of Aggravating Circumstances," indicating its intention to seek the death penalty should the defendant - Larry Burns - be convicted of first-degree murder.

Burns, 59, of Chambersburg, is charged with criminal homicide, arson, conspiracy and related offenses in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting deaths of Eddie Shaw and Frankie Thomas in the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township.

Burns was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina in March, and a man the DA's office is labeling as a co-conspirator, Cordaryl Burns, was arrested the same day in Detroit.

It's Larry Burns for whom the DA's office is seeking the death penalty. In May, the DA's office unsealed its court documents regarding the case, which detailed the investigation that started with a house fire and the discovery of two bodies.

According to court documents, police discovered Shaw inside the home, while Thomas was discovered at the wheel of a car in the driveway. Both died of gunshot wounds, and a gun was found in a field across the street from the home.

Documents said Larry Burns was "obsessed" with a woman staying at the home and that he had been looking for the two men killed in the shooting, as well as the owner of the home.

Larry Burns was formally arraigned on the charges on Monday in Cumberland County Court, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled in September.