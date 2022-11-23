Cumberland County DA's Office announces increased law enforcement presence around Thanksgiving holiday

Cumberland County motorists can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement officers on the roads beginning Wednesday.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that officers will be participating in increased driving under the influence enforcement efforts for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The DA's office said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular time for individuals to celebrate the start of the holiday season, earning it the nickname "Blackout Wednesday."

"Unfortunately, the Thanksgiving Eve celebration has become a particularly dangerous night on the roads," District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said. "We want our drivers to take Blackout Wednesday seriously. This is a dangerous trend. Driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk."

Statistically, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving rivals New Years and the Fourth of July in the number of alcohol-related arrests, the DA's office said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that from 2016 to 2020, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. on Thanksgiving Eve were alcohol-impaired.

Additionally, 44% of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes the day before Thanksgiving between 2016 and 2020 were 21 to 24 years old.

"If you know you’re headed out for a night of drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home," McCormack said. "It is never safe to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while drunk or otherwise impaired. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving"

The DA's office encouraged individuals to plan ahead for a sober ride home, contact police if they see a drunk driver, and prevent friends and family from drinking and driving by taking their keys and making arrangements to get them home safely.