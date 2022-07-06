 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County DA warns of scam using their office to request money

Cumberland County District Attorneys Office logo

The Cumberland County District Attorney on Tuesday warned residents of a scam in which a caller is posing as a member of the DA's office and is requesting money.

The name being used in the call is the name of an actual member of the DA's office, but that employee is not making calls, according to the DA.

The DA's office also noted that it would not call any resident and request money.

Those who receive a call or message similar in nature should call the DA's main office line at 717-240-6210 to confirm it. Residents should not provide any personal information, including credit cards or bank accounts, over the phone.

