Cumberland County DA: Two face charges of drug delivery resulting in death

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Monday reported that charges against two people were held to court last week stemming from a fatal overdose in Silver Spring Township in May.

Kyle Hill, 30, of Palmyra, and Michaella Weidler, 25, of Mechanicsburg, were each charged in July with felony drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The DA's Office said the two allegedly sold fentanyl, marketed as heroin, as well as methamphetamine and pressed pills to a victim on our about May 10. The victim then ingested the controlled substances and died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the DA.

Hill and Weidler were located and found to be in possession of additional quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and pressed pills when law enforcement conducted a search warrant on their residence.

The two have been in prison since their arrest, with bail set at $49,000 cash, and their charges were waived to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. A formal arraignment is scheduled for October.