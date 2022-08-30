 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cumberland County DA: Two face charges of drug delivery resulting in death

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Monday reported that charges against two people were held to court last week stemming from a fatal overdose in Silver Spring Township in May.

Kyle Hill, 30, of Palmyra, and Michaella Weidler, 25, of Mechanicsburg, were each charged in July with felony drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The DA's Office said the two allegedly sold fentanyl, marketed as heroin, as well as methamphetamine and pressed pills to a victim on our about May 10. The victim then ingested the controlled substances and died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the DA.

Hill and Weidler were located and found to be in possession of additional quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and pressed pills when law enforcement conducted a search warrant on their residence.

People are also reading…

The two have been in prison since their arrest, with bail set at $49,000 cash, and their charges were waived to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. A formal arraignment is scheduled for October.

+1 
Kyle Hill

Hill
+1 
Michaella Weidler

Weidler

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes information about a phone scam directing residents to a website, and crash reports in Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

This motorcycle helmet purifies the air of pollution while you wear it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News