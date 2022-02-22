Cumberland County DA: More information about North Middleton Township police-involved shooting expected later this week

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said he anticipates the release of more information this week regarding an officer-involved shooting in North Middleton Township last week that left a man dead and one officer injured.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, police have no plans to release further information on the incident. Information on the incident will come from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Ammerman said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 when officers from North Middleton Township Police Department, Newville Borough Police Department and Camp Hill Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant at 1 Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township, state police said.

Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, of Carlisle had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and eluding police in addition to various other warrants, police said.

According to state police, officers on the scene verified that Ellis was inside the home and obtained permission from the homeowner who has not been identified to enter. Officers announced their presence and identified themselves.

Police say Ellis refused the officers' commands to exit the home. He then produced a handgun and shot a North Middleton officer in the bullet proof vest at close range. Officers left the residence and set up a perimeter.

Ellis then exited the home, still armed, and advanced toward the same officer he had shot. That officer then shot Ellis, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the North Middleton officer, who has not been identified, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital the same day.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville.

