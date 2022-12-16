 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts

Cumberland County DA: Jury convicts Silver Spring Township man of felony drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a Silver Spring Township man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges stemming from an April 2021 incident. 

On Dec. 7, a jury convicted Devontay McFadden, 30, of one count of felony possession with intent to deliver fetanyl (a Schedule II controlled substance), one count of felony possession with intent to deliver ANPP (a Schedule I controlled substance) and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The trial took place before Common Pleas Judge Albert Masland. 

Officers executed a search warrant at McFadden's apartment in Silver Spring Township on April 9 of 2021 where they discovered a "substantial amount" of fedanyl and ANPP in the pocket of McFadden's coat, the District Attorney's Office said. Officers also located drug-related paraphernalia in the apartment along with what the DA's office described as "a large amount of money consistent with drug dealing" in McFadden's clothes. 

After the fetanyl and ANPP were discovered, the DA's office said McFadden made a statement admitting to knowledge of the drugs. 

McFadden's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10 before Masland.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and Cumberland County Drug Task Force Detective Anthony Fiore prosecuted the case and the prosecution team a the trial included Senior Assistant District Attorney Nichole Vito, the DA's Office said. 

Devontay McFadden

McFadden

 Photo Courtesy of the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

