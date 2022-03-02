Cumberland County DA: Autopsy performed in Southampton Township homicide investigation, no further updates

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said an autopsy was performed Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing homicide investigation into an incident that occurred in Southampton Township last week.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Feb. 23, when crews responded to a fire that began in the basement of a single-family home in the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township. Two bodies were discovered in the home, and the Cumberland County coroner was called to the scene. Police have not yet identified the victims.

McCormack said he has no further updates on the investigation but hopes that at some point in time he'll be able to announce an arrest.

"We have certain things the police have been working," he said. "I know from conversations with them, 24 hours a day they’ve been working on this, but at this point in time we have no specifics to put out because it is such an active investigation."

McCormack said during a news conference held Tuesday morning in Carlisle that the same Pennsylvania State Police officers involved with the homicide investigation were also involved with an investigation into the police-involved shooting that took place in North Middleton Township on Feb. 16.

The investigation in Southampton Township delayed the release of information regarding the North Middleton Township shooting, McCormack said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

