Cumberland County DA: About 22 cases were dropped because of former Carlisle Police detective investigation

About 22 cases weren't prosecuted because of allegations of corruption against former Carlisle Police Detective Christopher Collare, Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert said Monday.

Ebert said he and Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis met with federal investigators in spring 2018, around the same time a grand jury report says Collare was questioned by federal agents.

“We reviewed every case in which he played what we called a major role in which he would be called to testify, and we stopped prosecution in those cases,” Ebert said.

A federal grand jury claims Collare misused his position, allowing confidential informants to keep drugs purchased with public funds during controlled buys and offering to help defendants in criminal cases in exchange for sex.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Collare, a member of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, primarily investigated activity involving illegal drugs. Ebert said most of the cases that were dropped were drug cases.