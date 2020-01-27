Cumberland County DA: About 22 cases were dropped because of former Carlisle Police detective investigation

About 22 cases weren't prosecuted because of allegations of corruption against former Carlisle Police Detective Christopher Collare, Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert said Monday.
Ebert said he and Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis met with federal investigators in spring 2018, around the same time a grand jury report says Collare was questioned by federal agents.
“We reviewed every case in which he played what we called a major role in which he would be called to testify, and we stopped prosecution in those cases,” Ebert said.
A federal grand jury claims Collare misused his position, allowing confidential informants to keep drugs purchased with public funds during controlled buys and offering to help defendants in criminal cases in exchange for sex.
Collare, a member of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, primarily investigated activity involving illegal drugs. Ebert said most of the cases that were dropped were drug cases.
The allegations against officer Collare date back to 2011, and there were cases involving Collare that were adjudicated after 2011 but before the 2018 investigation into his conduct. Ebert said his office has not considered reopening those cases, and a motion by a defendant or a defense attorney would be necessary to have those cases reopened.
Two legal experts told The Sentinel last week that it is possible some cases Collare investigated that led to guilty pleas or convictions could be overturned. However, this likely would not happen unless or until Collare is actually convicted.
Collare retired from the force while under investigation in October 2018.
He was released by a South Carolina judge Jan. 22 on $50,000 unsecured bail and ordered to appear at a hearing at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg at 10 a.m. Jan. 31.
