Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward in Carlisle shooting death

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers announced a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that can help the Carlisle Police Department solve a July 2 homicide.

Paul Laney was killed in a shooting about 12:10 a.m. on July 2. Police said he was driving and crashed into a telephone pole as a result of the shooting. The car ended up on the railroad tracks in the area of West Penn and North West streets.

A passenger in the car was also wounded and taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

