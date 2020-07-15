You are the owner of this article.
Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward in Carlisle shooting death
Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward in Carlisle shooting death

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers announced a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that can help the Carlisle Police Department solve a July 2 homicide.

Paul Laney was killed in a shooting about 12:10 a.m. on July 2. Police said he was driving and crashed into a telephone pole as a result of the shooting. The car ended up on the railroad tracks in the area of West Penn and North West streets.

A passenger in the car was also wounded and taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

