Cumberland County Courthouse cleared after K-9s alert for explosive material

Cumberland County Courthouse was evacuated and searched after two K-9s alerted for explosive materials inside the building on Monday.

The courthouse reopened and was cleared at 6:30 p.m. The K-9s alerted for explosive materials inside the courthouse about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Courthouse employees and visitors were evacuated from the main courthouse and all entrances were closed to incoming traffic.

Sheriff’s Deputies, security, Carlisle Borough Police and members of the Pennsylvania State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded. After an investigation, no explosive devices were found.

The courthouse will resume normal operations at 8 a.m. Tuesday.