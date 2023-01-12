Cumberland County Court Roundup: Men sentenced on assault charges

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced that this week two men have been sentenced in separate assault cases.

Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, was sentenced Tuesday to six to 12 years in state prison and three years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to felony rape in October. Holler will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

With the plea, all of the other charges, including rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault and other assault charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from a case in June 2022 in which Holler was accused of assaulting a victim while at LeTort Park in Carlisle, the DA said.

Benjamin Banks, 64, of Camp Hill, was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in state prison, followed by three years probation in connection with a child sexual abuse case out of Lower Allen Township, according to the DA.

Banks pleaded guilty in August to deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and other charges of indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors was dismissed.

In addition tot he sentence, Banks was deemed to be a sexually violent predator and will be required to register as a sex offender, undergo monthly counseling, notify the community of his status and undergo regular check-ins with State Police for the rest of his life, according to the DA.

The case involved the assault of an 8-year-old girl back in March 2021, and Lower Allen Township Police brought the charges to court in March 2022.

The DA also reported that Devontay McFadden, 30, of Mechanicsburg, on Tuesday was sentenced to 8.5 to 19 years in state prison in connection with drug cases the county was investigating for two years.

McFadden had pleaded guilty in October to felony possession with intent to deliver, and other drug charges were dismissed with the plea.

The DA's office said the Cumberland County Drug Task Force's investigation into McFadden started in February 2021 when they responded to an overdose death in Enola. Police believed McFadden had sold drugs to an acquaintance of the overdose victim one day before the person was found dead.

The task force conducted to controlled drug purchases from McFadden in March and April of that year, and executive a search warrant in April that yielded a large amount of fentanyl, according to the DA.

McFadden was sentenced to 2.5 to 7 years in state prison for the February drug sale, while he was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in state prison for the drugs found in the April search warrant, the DA said.