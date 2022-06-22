Cumberland County Court order starts process on class action notice of UPMC nurse's crimes

With only a quarter of the potential victims known in a case against a UPMC nurse, Cumberland County Court Judge Carrie Hyams on Monday granted a motion that could result in class action notices being sent to UPMC patients who visited the Carlisle emergency room between January 2016 and April 2019.

Assuming that the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office will support the effort, UPMC will have to provide information so that class action notices can be sent to a wider group of patients who may have been unknowingly recorded or victimized.

The class action suit involves the criminal case against Carlisle nurse Michael Bragg. Bragg was arrested and charged in 2019 for recording women and girls in a state of undress at the hospital without their knowledge. According to the recordings the Attorney General's Office could find, there were 206 victims, 19 of whom were minors at the time of filming.

Of those patients, only about 50 of them have been identified. About 30 of those victims are being represented by Andreozzi + Foote for the class action lawsuit, but the attorneys have argued in a separate lawsuit against UPMC that the health system has not done enough to help identify the other 150 patients who were recorded.

UPMC argued that it did help the Attorney General's Office in the identification process of those first victims, but that the scope of sending out a class action notice to all ER patients on certain days between 2016 and 2019 was too large.

In the court order Monday, Hyams said she understands the difficulty on UPMC's part in being able to facilitate the notices, but she sided with the plaintiffs because of the size of the group of people who have yet to be identified as victims.

"... the unknown individuals in the class represent three fourths of its membership, the identities of some of that group can potentially be ascertained if they subject themselves to review, and direct notice to all such persons whose membership in the class accrued during the major period of its generation is not unfeasible," Hyams wrote in the order.

Hyams also reasoned that there has been no official solicitation to the general public regarding the crimes and class action lawsuit. Andreozzi + Foote previously reported that few new victims were identified from just media attention.

The order Monday approves the process of sending the class action notice, in principle and dependent on the support of the Attorney General's Office. The order also schedules a hearing for Sept. 8 to establish the wording of the notices. Hyams in her order said she believes it's possible a direct notice can be worded that would not be unduly alarming or confusing to recipients.

Once approved, notices will be emailed and mailed to the last known address of the patients who were in the ER in Carlisle at the time and on days when Bragg was working.

UPMC said in a statement Wednesday that it cannot speak on pending litigation, but reiterated that it offered its full cooperation with law enforcement and immediately terminated Bragg when the charges were brought to their attention.

"We want to again assure the community we have taken measures to protect our patients," the health system said in a statement. "UPMC Central PA employees receive ongoing training on how to identify and report the use of unauthorized recording devices. UPMC Carlisle’s most immediate concern is and has always been for the health, safety and well-being of the victims. We understand that patients, their families and the community were shocked, upset and concerned, and we share these feelings. We are deeply disturbed and saddened that someone could be responsible for actions that are in stark contrast to our mission and core values, which include care, respect and safety."

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.