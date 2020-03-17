You are the owner of this article.
Cumberland County cancels in-person proceedings, opioid court will be held
Cumberland County Court announced Tuesday that all in-person court proceedings scheduled for today will be canceled.

Matter previously scheduled to be held by video will proceed.

Opioid Intervention Court (OIC) will be held as scheduled.

