Cumberland County cancels in-person proceedings, opioid court will be held

Cumberland County Court announced Tuesday that all in-person court proceedings scheduled for today will be canceled.
Matter previously scheduled to be held by video will proceed.
Opioid Intervention Court (OIC) will be held as scheduled.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
