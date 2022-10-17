Cumberland County applies for state grant to establish regional gun testing lab

District Attorney Sean McCormack is convinced that a regional gun testing lab in Cumberland County could have made a difference in at least one Carlisle murder case.

“We could have prevented that second girl from dying,” he told Cumberland County commissioners Thursday. “Whether I’m 100% right or not, I don’t know. But that’s how I feel.”

McCormack referenced the 2020 shooting deaths of Sydney Parmelee and Kaylee Lyons, both 23, of Carlisle. Davone Unique Anderson, 27, was convicted of both homicides in May.

McCormack spoke about that case while asking the commissioners for authorization to submit a grant application for $1,639,521 to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The grant money would be used to establish a gun testing unit within the county forensic lab that would not only process firearms from within Cumberland County, but possibly also from Dauphin, York and other nearby counties. McCormick said the county could offset future personnel costs by opening the gun testing unit to adjoining counties and then charging those counties a fee for processing firearms tied to investigations.

Commissioners authorized seeking the grant, but made acceptance of the money conditional on the district attorney’s office coming back with solid written commitments from nearby counties to pay for use of the lab as needed.

“The board reserves the right to reject this grant if those items are not received,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said.

“We have no information on forward costs,” Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger said. “We don’t have any projections. This was referred to us as a plan. It’s not a plan. It’s a concept unless you have the numbers. We don’t know what the market looks like.”

While there are verbal assurances that counties such as Dauphin and York might use the unit, there are no written commitments, Eichelberger said. He asked what would happen if nearby counties apply for the same funding only to end up as competitors instead of regional partners.

“We need to proceed cautiously,” Eichelberger said. A key question is whether the gun testing unit is a nice-to-have as opposed to an actual need with a realistic demand, he said.

Though the grant was due on Thursday, a decision is not expected until mid- to late November in the lead up to a Commission on Crime and Delinquency meeting, said Eric Radnovich, director of the forensic investigation division of the county district attorney’s office.

Anderson case

The jury agreed that the death penalty should be imposed in the case of Lyons, but was deadlocked in the case of Parmelee. By law, county Judge Edward Guido imposed a life sentence on Anderson for that murder conviction.

Carlisle police said Anderson shot Parmelee in the head in Lyon’s home on July 5, 2020.

“When police arrived, they thought it was a suicide,” McCormack said Thursday. “The gun was lying next to her body. It appeared to be a suicide though there was some inkling that maybe her boyfriend was involved.”

Unsure whether the death was a suicide, the examiner recommended that the firearm be tested to determine if Parmelee could have held the gun in her hand and pulled the trigger, McCormack said.

“We were unable to use the state police lab because it would have been a significant amount of time before we would get something back so we wound up sending the handgun to New Jersey," he said.

Weeks went by before the district attorney’s office received the results from a private testing firm, McCormack said. Meanwhile, Anderson shot Lyons in the head in her home on July 31, 2020.

McCormick said he thought of this after being notified of the grant opportunity made possible by lawmakers in Harrisburg allocating money for gun violence prevention and prosecution.

The grant would cover the costs of developing and equipping space within the county lab for the gun testing unit, Radnovich said.

The biggest challenge for Cumberland County would be paying the personnel costs of technicians manning the gun testing unit, McCormack said. Some initial costs are included in the application.

The unit could also have equipment on hand to match shell casings to records stored in a statewide database coordinated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, he said.

Part of the issue with the grant proposal was that the state timeline for applications involved a quick turnaround — so quick that the county district attorney’s office was forced to submit incomplete information for the commissioners to review.

What’s more, a decision on the application had to be made on Thursday.