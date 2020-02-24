Court says prosecutor's role in Abu-Jamal case merits review

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Monday said it will appoint someone to review police widow Maureen Faulkner’s request to remove the Philadelphia district attorney’s office from the case of the man convicted of killing her husband.

The Supreme Court announced it will appoint a special master and put a freeze on all proceedings involving Mumia Abu-Jamal’s conviction for the 1981 shooting death of Philadelphia Officer Daniel Faulkner during a traffic stop.

Abu-Jamal, 65, is serving life at the State Correctional Institution-Mahanoy, after his previous death sentence was overturned.

Maureen Faulkner asked the court in November to have the attorney general’s office take over the appeals, arguing that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner should be disqualified because of purported conflicts of interest.

Faulkner’s lawyer, George Bochetto, said in a release Monday that the court-appointed special master should investigate alleged actions by Krasner and others in his office “in support of protesters seeking Jamal’s freedom” and, in one case, representing him. A former Black Panther and radio journalist, Abu-Jamal’s case inspired protests around the world in the 1990s.