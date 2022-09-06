Court Roundup: Mechanicsburg man convicted of selling heroin laced with fentanyl

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office last week reported a number of convictions in Cumberland County Court.

Devontay McFadden, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was convicted by a jury on Aug. 31 of one count of delivery of fentanyl and one count delivery of heroin after a two-day trial, according to the DA's office.

The DA said the charges stem from a sale of drugs on Feb. 27, 2021, in Silver Spring Township in which McFadden sold 10 bags of suspected heroin to a person from his residence, with lab tests confirming the heroin also contained fentanyl.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The DA's office also reported that Alexander Allen, 55, no address, was found guilty Aug. 30 after a two-day trial of felony arson and criminal mischief, and not guilty on risking a catastrophe.

Allen was charged after the June 27, 2021, fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. The DA's office said Allen drove to the church with a propane tank in the vehicle, wiped lighter fluid on the interior and set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

According to State Police testimony during the trial, the fire caused the propane tank to explode inside the vehicle, which police said placed other nearby vehicles and buildings in danger of damage or destruction.

Allen was ultimately arrested about 45 minutes after setting the fire, which police said was about 1.5 miles away from the scene. Police testified that Allen had poured lighter fluid on his body and attempted to light it before his arrest, but the trooper was able to take him into custody without incident.

A sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

The DA's office also reported that David Rosario, 27, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, was found guilty during a jury trial of two felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as felony assault by a prisoner, in connection with an incident at State Correctional Institution at Camp hill in July 2021.

The DA's office said Rosario was in the Restrictive Housing Unit at the prison when on July 9, 2021, he broke open his cell door and ambushed a corrections officer, punching him 20 to 30 times in the head with a closed fist. The attack ended when other correctional officers arrived and pulled him off the victim, who received treatment for his injuries at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Rosario was found guilty by a jury during the trial on Aug. 30.