Court Roundup: Man sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison for sexual exploitation of juvenile

A Shippensburg man on Tuesday received an aggregate sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison for coercing a juvenile into sexual activity with himself and others for profit and in exchange for drugs, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported.

Kenneth Grant, 24, was initially charged in March 2021 with trafficking, rape, sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, promoting prostitution and possession with intent to deliver drugs, in connection with incidents dating back to 2020.

Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck found Grant guilty of sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with a minor, promoting prostitution and corruption of minors, following a bench trial in May. With the sentencing for each charge put together, Peck sentenced him Tuesday to 3 to 6 years in state prison, which the DA said was at the top of the sentencing guidelines for these offenses.

Grant will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

"We are very pleased with Judge Peck’s sentence in this case," Cumberland County DA Sean McCormack said after sentencing. "No amount of time will ever completely compensate for the harm he caused his victim. However, Judge Peck’s sentence of 3 to 6 years, which was a sentence at the top of the sentencing guidelines, reflects the seriousness of the crimes Kenneth Grant committed.”

The DA reported last week that Andrew Shields, 49, of Newville, was sentenced on Aug. 2 to an aggregate sentence of 9 to 21 months and 3 years probation for indecent assault.

Shields was initially charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and endangering the welfare of children, as well as summary harassment, in connection with a complaint dating back to 2016. The DA said three victims reported that he would touch them inappropriately on multiple occasions while they were undressed or through the pockets of their clothing.

During a pre-trial conference in April, Shields pleaded no contest to indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children. All other charges were dismissed with the plea.

In addition to the prison and probation sentence, Shields will also be on the Megan's Law sex offender registration for 25 years.

The DA also reported that charges of theft were held to higher court against Timothy Hoffman, 53, of Carlisle, after a preliminary hearing Tuesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Freedman.

Hoffman was charged in May with five felony counts of theft by failing to make required disposition of funds and two felony counts of theft by deception - false impression.

The DA's office reported that Hoffman was the owner/president of Hoffman Custom Contracting in Dickinson Township and between 2017 and 2019, Hoffman entered into contracts to build five separate homes, took funds for the work and building materials but never applied them as intended. The case was brought on by the DA's Criminal Investigation Division.

The charges were held to court Tuesday after Freedman heard testimony from five victims. A formal arraignment in Cumberland County Court is scheduled in October.