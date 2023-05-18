The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office this week announced two convictions after jury trials last week in the county Court of Common Pleas.

Jonah Williamson, 41, was found guilty of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, but found not guilty of attempted murder after a verdict May 11 following a four-day trial.

The charges stem from a stabbing at the Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg on Dec. 17, 2021. The DA's office said Williamson got into a verbal argument with a woman, which turned physical and resulted in Williamson stabbing the woman multiple times in the neck, arm and hand.

The DA said this was at least the second attack against the same woman since April 2020, and that Williamson had a criminal history, including a 1996 conviction for manslaughter out of New Jersey.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25 in front of county Judge Christylee Peck.

Child abuse case

Josiah "Ron" Becker, 60, of Newville, was found guilty by a jury May 12 of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person younger than 16, corruption of minors and sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault of a person younger than 16 following a two-day trial in front of Judge Peck.

The DA's office said the charges stem from incidents at Becker's residence in North Newton Township between Feb. 5, 2021, through Oct. 5, 2021, in which he hugged and kissed a 14-year-old boy before bringing him to his home and showing him pornography, and at one point he performed a sex act on the child.

Becker's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15.