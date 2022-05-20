Court Roundup: Jury finds Carlisle man guilty of indecent assault of minor

A jury this week found a Carlisle man guilty of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault on a child less than 16, and indecent assault lack of consent, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday.

During the two-day trial before Court of Common Pleas Judge Albert H. Masland, the victim, who is under 16 years old, testified that Michael Ricci, 63, frequently made comments to her about her body and checked the color of her underwear. She also said he pressed himself against her and she could feel that he had an erection as he did so, the news release said.

Ricci is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2.

The DA's Office said charges came after the victim reported that Ricci had been sexually touching her and holding inappropriate conversations with her for several months to a trusted adult. The adult then reported the incidents to the state's child abuse hotline.

"We are so glad the victim’s friend had the wherewithal to report this crime," said Special Victims Prosecutor Lauren Perchinski, who prosecuted the case. "Her actions helped a young, frightened girl find the courage to stand up to her abuser and most likely prevented further abuse."

The case was charged by Trooper Krista Miller and the Pennsylvania State Police, the release said.

Burglary

Testimony by a West Pennsboro man's co-conspirators led a jury to convict him after a two-day trial before Court of Common Pleas Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker this week. Robert Haubert, 39, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The charges came after Haubert conspired with two others before breaking into and stealing tools from R&R Repair and Skunkworx Fabrication in Newville in January 2020, the DA's office said.

During the trial, Haubert's co-conspirators said he recruited them into his plan to burglarize his employer, providing them with the building's entry code and describing floor plans as well as where valuable items were located, the release said.

The case was prosecuted by Mitch Snyder and charges were filed by Trooper Matthew Rutt from the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

Credit card fraud

A two-day trial before Court of Common Please Judge Matthew P. Smith culminated in the conviction of an Enola woman.

Jennifer Maluchnik, 38, was found guilty of one count of felony access device fraud, one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of attempted access device fraud and one count of attempted theft by unlawful taking, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The charges came from what the DA's office referred to as "a series of fraudulent debit card transactions" in Enola from September to November 2020.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Daniel Tarvin, Certified Law Clerk Taylor Haberle and Officer Ryan Leen of the East Pennsboro Township Police prosecuted the case.

"A sincere thank you to East Pennsboro Police and Members 1st Federal Credit Union for their diligent work in this case," Tarvin said in the release after the verdict had been announced.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

