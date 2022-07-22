Court Roundup: Jury convicts wanted man of drug delivery

Though a Maryland defendant failed to show up for his trial, that didn't stop a jury from convicting him in a drug delivery case in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that Jason Elijah Bethune, 37, of Hagerstown, was convicted by a jury Friday in connection with charges stemming from a traffic stop on April 8, 2021.

The DA's office said Bethune was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver, DUI controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in South Newton Township shortly after he nearly collided with a tractor trailer.

The arresting trooper saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle, believed Bethune to have signs of impairment and caught him trying to conceal a bag containing a white substance later determined to be nearly 75 grams of cocaine. Police later determined that Bethune had marijuana and alcohol in his system, according to the DA's office.

Bethune had posted $5,000 cash bail shortly after his arrest, and the DA's office said he failed to show up for his trial, with the court determining Bethune had no "good cause" for his absence.

Bethune is currently wanted by Cumberland County on two bench warrants for failing to appear for sentencing on a separate DUI matter, as well as for his failure to appear for trial. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 717-240-6390 or DA's office at 717-240-6210.

Police pursuit case

The DA's office also reported that a jury on Tuesday convicted a Harrisburg man in a case involving a police pursuit on the West Shore.

Videl Lamont Little Jr., 28, was found guilty of fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, driving without a license and running a red light following a two-day trial this week. The charges stem from an April 11, 2021 incident in Wormleysburg and East Pennsboro Township.

The DA's office said Little fled a traffic stop, driving in excess of 100 mph down Front Street for several miles, before fleeing on foot. He was later located a short time later near the Susquehanna River.

"The defendant's reckless and egregious behavior endangered the lives of other motorists as well as any pedestrians who frequent the bar and restaurant area on Front Street in Wormleysburg," the DA's office said Wednesday.