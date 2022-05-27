Court Roundup: Enola man ruled sexually violent predator

An Enola man was ruled a sexually violent predator Thursday after his conviction in two rape cases, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported.

Cumberland County President Judge Edward Guido ruled Luis Francisco Cruz, 33, was a sexually violent predator and sentenced him to four to eight years in a state correctional institution, followed by a consecutive four years of supervised probation.

The sentencing and ruling Thursday stem from rape charges out of East Pennsboro Township. The DA's office reported that Cruz met two separate women on Facebook Marketplace, initially agreeing to purchase items they listed for sale. When he met them, however, he sexually assaulted them. Luis pleaded guilty in November to sexual assault, and an aggravated indecent assault charge was dismissed.

As a result of the ruling, Cruz will be required to register on Megan's Law and comply with the requirements of a sexually violent predator for the duration of his life. Because of the classification, there will be public notification to his neighbors when Cruz moves into a neighborhood.

“Our sincere appreciation goes out to Detective Denelle Owen with the East Pennsboro Police Department for her hard work and diligent investigation in this case," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski.

Prison for sex offender

Cumberland County Judge Al Masland on Wednesday sentenced James Sollenberger, 53, of Sinking Valley, Pennsylvania, to six to 12 years in state prison for sexually molesting a minor, according to the DA's office.

Sollenberger's arrest started with a cyber tip sent through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which involved a photograph of a child involved in a sex act with an adult man. Through the course of the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Unit identified Sollenberger as the adult and a 4-year-old girl as the victim.

Sollenberger in February pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and charges including rape of a child and child pornography were dismissed. With the conviction, Sollenberger is classified as a Tier III sexual offender and is required to register under Megan's Law for the remainder of his life.

“This case came to the attention of the police through a tip," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said. "This case is a good example of how the public can make a difference to an abused child. I encourage people that if they believe a child is being abused to make a report to ChildLine 1-800-932-0313, or online" at dhs.pa.gov.

Man pleads guilty to false reports

Upper Allen Township Police reported that a Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty at the Magisterial District Court level to misdemeanor false reports.

Police said Anibal Anico Jr., 22, initially called 911 on April 15 claiming to be a "Will Garcia" and reporting an active criminal mischief incident at a business in the township. When police arrived, they said the caller had left the area.

Police determined that the damage to the township business had already been reported by the same caller on April 3. An investigation revealed Anico was the 911 caller.

Anico had a preliminary hearing on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of false reports. Another count of false alarms to agencies of public safety was withdrawn.

