Court Roundup: Carlisle man sentenced to up to 2 years in prison in fatal crash

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported last week that a Carlisle man was sentenced to up to two years in Cumberland County Prison in a fatal crash that killed a passenger in August 2020.

John Patrick Mumper, 49, was sentenced Friday to a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of two years in county prison following his guilty plea in July related to the fatal crash. Mumper had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and summary reckless driving, and charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, as well as other summary traffic offenses were dismissed.

The charges stem from an Aug. 28, 2020, incident in which Mumper was driving his vehicle on North Hanover Street in Carlisle at 20 mph more than the posted speed limit. He drove through a steady yellow light and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing the passenger Gabby Godfrey, 23, who was a flight paramedic in the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to the court sentence, Judge Jessica Brewbaker also ordered Mumper to write a letter to the court on the anniversary of Godfrey's death each year for the duration of his sentence.

“Everyday people risk a similar tragic outcome whenever they try to ‘beat the light’ and rush recklessly through an intersection," DA Sean McCormack said in a statement. "In Gabby’s memory, I hope people hearing about this case think twice before making that decision in the future.”

More prostitution arrests announced

The DA's office also announced that it made a string of new arrests in a prostitution sting in its efforts for Cumberland County's Human Trafficking Initiative.

“As I stated after our first operation, we are currently focusing on the demand, that is the customer side of the equation," McCormack said. "Buyer beware, we are going to continue these operations. If someone is thinking about answering an ad for sex in Cumberland County, they better think twice, or they may find themselves as part of the next group of individuals we arrest.”

The DA's Criminal Investigation Division, in cooperation with Hampden Township Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, recently conducted a sting for solicitation of prostitution and arrested those who responded to an online ad and traveled to a Hampden Township hotel.

Court documents were not yet available for eight men who were charged with misdemeanor patronizing prostitutes, but the DA's office also announced charges additional charges against two other men allegedly caught in the sting.

Andrew Funk, 39, of Carlisle, was also charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and unlawful use of medical marijuana, and Andrew McBride, 34, of Etters, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor firearms not to be carried without a license.