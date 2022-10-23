 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court Roundup: Carlisle man found guilty in stabbing

Floyd Robinson

Robinson

Carlisle man found guilty in stabbing

A jury on Friday found a Carlisle man guilty of two counts of aggravated assault related to a stabbing on Feb. 15.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that Floyd Robinson, 48, was found guilty during a jury trial last week. The jury found him not guilty of simple assault.

Robinson had reportedly chased down a man and stabbed him in the back with a butcher knife on B Street in Carlisle.

The attack had been interrupted by a police officer, who apprehended Robinson and provided aid to the victim, who received medical attention at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Robinson awaits sentencing in November and is in state prison on unrelated charges, according to the DA's office.

Wendy Springer-Parks

Springer-Parks

Newburg woman found guilty of forgery

After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Newburg woman guilty of two felony counts of forgery and one felony county of theft by deception, with multiple other theft and forgery counts dismissed after a trial last week, the DA's office reported.

Wendy Springer-Parks, 46, was charged in August 2021 for the misuse of money and checks belonging to an older man for whom she had been providing care. The DA's office said Springer-Parks claimed the nearly $100,000 she received from the victim over 17 months as compensation for her services as a caregiver, but only two checks were confirmed by the family to being signed with the victim's signature.

Springer-Parks eventually admitted that she signed a few checks but claimed it was with the man's approval, and the DA's office said she also collected nearly $30,000 in unemployment benefits in addition to what she was taking from the victim, who later died at a hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 27, and the DA's office said she faces a 12-month mandatory sentence.

Timothy Bennett

Bennett

Lemoyne man found guilty of drug delivery

The DA's office said a jury on Oct. 18 convicted a Lemoyne man of felony drug delivery, with all other drug possession charges in the case dismissed.

Charges from the one-day trial stem from an arrest in Wormleysburg on Nov. 29, 2021. The DA's office reported that West Shore Regional Police found Timothy Bennett, 45, in possession of about 23 grams of methamphetamine after reporting to a motel room for a possible medical incident. Police also found scales, assorted paraphernalia and several hundred dollars.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8, and Bennett remains in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.

