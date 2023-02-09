Attempted homicide charges were held to higher court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, who is accused of stabbing two people in South Middleton late last month.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said the hearing was held in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Freedman, who ordered the charges to proceed to Cumberland County Court.

Suders, 42, faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a Jan. 27 incident in South Middleton in which police said he stabbed two people multiple times with a knife.

The two victims were able to flee the scene and call police at a neighbor's home, and they were transported to a hospital for treatment, the DA said.

Police reported earlier that Suders had fled the scene after the stabbing, traveling back to Chambersburg where he had lived before the victims had invited him, a woman and a child to stay with them. Suders was taken into custody in Chambersburg without incident, according to police.

Suders remains in Cumberland County Prison on $90,000 cash bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 10.

Kayla Whisner, 33, who was with Suders and allegedly refused to call police following the stabbing, had been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Her preliminary hearing was also on Wednesday, and she waived her charges to higher court. She had been in Cumberland County Prison on $6,000 cash bail, but Judge Freedman reduced that to $6,000 unsecured bail, and she was released from prison. Her formal arraignment is also scheduled for April 10.

Contractor sentenced

Cumberland County Court Judge Jessica Brewbaker on Tuesday sentenced a Carlisle contractor to seven years probation following his guilty to plea to multiple counts of home improvement fraud, according to the DA's office.

Mike Kalinich, 54, pleaded guilty during a pre-trial conference in January to receiving advance payments for service and failing to perform, and other charges, including theft by deception and criminal mischief - damage to property were dismissed.

Kalinich was initially charged in November and arraigned in December on the charges after an investigation into home improvement fraud.

The DA's office said State Police conducted an investigation that showed that Kalinich used Facebook to conduct his business, agreeing to do home repair for eight victims, accepting payment and then not completing the work nor reimbursing the victims.

As part of the sentence, Kalinich is also required to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to the eight victims.

"Our office is pleased with the outcome of this case and will continue to prosecute contractors who take advantage of the citizens of Cumberland County," DA Sean McCormack said. The DA's office also encouraged residents to be vigilant and research contractors and homebuilders before hiring and exchanging money.