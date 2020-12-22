Couple charged in October murder in Hampden Township could face death penalty

A couple charged in the Sept. 30 death of a Hampden Township man could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors on Dec. 16 filed notices of aggravating circumstances in the cases of Alan Daniel Williams, 27, of Mechanicsburg, and his girlfriend, Crystal Lee Dupert, 25, of Mechanicsburg.

If convicted of first-degree murder, that means Williams and Dupert could face the death penalty in the sentencing phase of a trial, said Sean M. McCormack, chief deputy district attorney for Cumberland County.

In the Williams case, prosecutors say the aggravating circumstances were that he committed a killing while in the perpetration of a felony and that Williams knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim.

In Dupert's case, the aggravating circumstance is that she knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim, prosecutors said.

McCormack said there is only one aggravating circumstance due to how the law interprets the phrase "in perpetration of a felony" in relation to Dupert's role in the homicide.

