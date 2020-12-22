Couple charged in October murder in Hampden Township could face death penalty

A couple charged in the Sept. 30 death of a Hampden Township man could face the death penalty.
Prosecutors on Dec. 16 filed notices of aggravating circumstances in the cases of Alan Daniel Williams, 27, of Mechanicsburg, and his girlfriend, Crystal Lee Dupert, 25, of Mechanicsburg.
If convicted of first-degree murder, that means Williams and Dupert could face the death penalty in the sentencing phase of a trial, said Sean M. McCormack, chief deputy district attorney for Cumberland County.
In the Williams case, prosecutors say the aggravating circumstances were that he committed a killing while in the perpetration of a felony and that Williams knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim.
In Dupert's case, the aggravating circumstance is that she knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim, prosecutors said.
McCormack said there is only one aggravating circumstance due to how the law interprets the phrase "in perpetration of a felony" in relation to Dupert's role in the homicide.
Williams was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a weapon and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass were dismissed at the lower court.
Dupert was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, hindering apprehension and endangering the welfare of children.
Charges of criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass were dismissed at the lower court.
Both are held in Cumberland County Prison without bail.
Hampden Township police found Andrew Konetsco dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived at a home on Admiral’s Quay Drive on Sept. 30 in response to a call for an assault involving a firearm.
Police discovered that Williams had been in an argument with Konetsco earlier in the week and threatened to shoot him.
Police said Dupert drove Williams to Konetsco’s home with their children in the vehicle so that Williams could confront Konetsco. Williams entered the home unannounced and shot Konetsco with a 9 mm handgun registered to Dupert, police said.
Police located Williams after he was involved in a vehicle crash on Oct. 1, and Dupert was arrested later that evening.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.