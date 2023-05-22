Cumberland County reported that a 27-year-old man is dead after suffering a "medical event" at the county prison Thursday night.
County officials said the man, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, suffered an undisclosed medical event at the prison on Thursday night. The county said prison and medical staff immediately revived, evaluated and treated him in the medical unit before transporting him to the hospital. The inmate later died at a hospital Friday at 11:04 p.m.
The county said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning. No further information was available.