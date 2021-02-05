Counterfeit suspect, former New Cumberland man, continues to sit out his trial proceedings in Illinois

Cappellini objected and asked if Raccuglia intended to hold jury trials over successive weeks while the pandemic continues. When told no, Cappellini asked, “Then how are we justifying this?”

The judge said there were “extremely exceptional circumstances” to move forward despite Smith’s lack of cooperation.

If the trial goes — and if Smith sits it out — it would be the first time a detainee in La Salle County has been tried in absentia.

Shaw Media spoke with longtime prosecutors who could not recall a similar case. Drug suspects who posted bond and then fled the state have been tried in absentia. Similarly, past defendants have skipped pre-trial hearings or portions of their jury trials, either because of mental health issues or in protest.

But someone housed in La Salle County Jail and refusing to appear for their trial in its entirety? Longtime court officials couldn’t remember that happening before.

Present or not, Smith will be re-tried on multiple charges stemming from an October 2015 police chase begun on Interstate 80 near Ladd. Smith and his brother Jeremiah Smith are accused of speeding from a traffic stop and leading police on a high-speed chase through La Salle-Peru, narrowly missing several cars.