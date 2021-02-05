Counterfeit suspect, former New Cumberland man, continues to sit out his trial proceedings in Illinois

OTTAWA, Illinois — A trial will proceed next week against forgery suspect Andrew Smith, his judge ruled Wednesday. The judge then ordered that message to be brought to Smith, who wouldn’t come out of his cell.
If Smith refuses to come out Monday for jury selection, he could be the first detainee in La Salle County history to sit out his entire jury trial.
Smith, 40, formerly of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, was convicted in 2016 of forgery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a weapon by a felon. But an appeals court overturned his convictions and 8-year sentence and he was returned to La Salle County Jail for new trial.
The new proceedings have been slow going. Smith declined legal counsel and said he’d represent himself. After repeatedly refusing to appear, and decrying his unjust treatment, the case has been repeatedly continued. Fed up with the delays, La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia appointed Public Defender Tim Cappellini to represent Smith (over Smith’s objections) and set a firm Feb. 8 trial date.
At a final pre-trial conference on Wednesday, and with Smith again a no-show, Raccuglia said the trial would proceed without him.
“I made it very clear, the last time he was here in person, that his manner and conduct have forfeited his right to represent himself,” the judge ruled.
Cappellini objected and asked if Raccuglia intended to hold jury trials over successive weeks while the pandemic continues. When told no, Cappellini asked, “Then how are we justifying this?”
The judge said there were “extremely exceptional circumstances” to move forward despite Smith’s lack of cooperation.
If the trial goes — and if Smith sits it out — it would be the first time a detainee in La Salle County has been tried in absentia.
Shaw Media spoke with longtime prosecutors who could not recall a similar case. Drug suspects who posted bond and then fled the state have been tried in absentia. Similarly, past defendants have skipped pre-trial hearings or portions of their jury trials, either because of mental health issues or in protest.
But someone housed in La Salle County Jail and refusing to appear for their trial in its entirety? Longtime court officials couldn’t remember that happening before.
Present or not, Smith will be re-tried on multiple charges stemming from an October 2015 police chase begun on Interstate 80 near Ladd. Smith and his brother Jeremiah Smith are accused of speeding from a traffic stop and leading police on a high-speed chase through La Salle-Peru, narrowly missing several cars.
The fleeing Nissan got a flat tire and the the two occupants fled on foot, swimming across the Illinois and Michigan Canal in La Salle before they were apprehended.
The brothers were hit with multiple felonies after police said they recovered firearms, counterfeit $20 bills and a notebook of service stations the brothers targeted to circulate the bogus notes.
Acting as his own lawyer, Andrew Smith argued police didn't have enough direct evidence linking him to the chase, the guns or the counterfeit money — even though police said they found a bogus $20 inside his soaked wallet.
A jury rejected those arguments and convicted him of forgery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a weapon by a felon. But an appeals court spotted two procedural errors and sent Smith back to La Salle County for new proceedings.