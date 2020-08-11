Cosby sex assault appeal takes on nonprosecution deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — It was “fundamentally unfair” for the trial judge to allow Bill Cosby’s damaging deposition from a sex accuser’s lawsuit to be used against him at his criminal trial because he believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the case, his lawyers argued in an appeal filing Tuesday.

Cosby also argued that the testimony from five other accusers about encounters that took place years — or even decades — earlier had improperly prejudiced the jury against him at his 2018 sex assault trial.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney's office declined comment but said prosecutors would file a response in the coming month.

Cosby, 83, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term after the jury convicted him of three counts of felony sex assault over a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

The filing claims a deposition by Cosby regarding the use of Quaaludes and allegations of uncharged sexual misconduct with about a half-dozen women “was irrelevant evidence that served no legitimate non-propensity purpose.”