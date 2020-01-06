A man serving a sentence for rape of a child was found dead in his cell at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill Saturday, according to the state Department of Corrections.
SCI-Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry reported that a corrections officer performing security rounds discovered Robert Sheetz, 39, suspended from a vent by a sock and sheet in his cell.
Sheetz was placed on the floor, and security staff administered CPR until medical staff arrived. Lower Allen EMS also arrived and also attempted to resuscitate Sheetz.
Sheetz was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m. Saturday. State Police will conduct an investigation, and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death.
Sheetz was serving a 5-year to 15-year sentence for rape of a child out of Bedford County. He has been housed at SCI-Camp Hill since Nov. 19, 2019.