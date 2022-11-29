Coroner: Two dead after Monday morning crash in Monroe Township

Two people are dead after a crash in Monroe Township Monday morning, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall reported Tuesday.
Hall said Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, was driving at an apparent high rate of speed on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction.
Jensen, along with his passenger, Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Hall said the crash remains under investigation by the State Police at Carlisle.
