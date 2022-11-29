 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert breaking

Coroner: Two dead after Monday morning crash in Monroe Township

  • Updated
  • 0
Cumberland County Coroner's Office logo

Cumberland County Coroner's Office logo

Two people are dead after a crash in Monroe Township Monday morning, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall reported Tuesday.

Hall said Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, was driving at an apparent high rate of speed on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Jensen, along with his passenger, Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall said the crash remains under investigation by the State Police at Carlisle.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii volcano, world’s largest, erupts for first time in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News