The Cumberland County coroner is investigating the death of an inmate from State Correctional Institute Camp Hill.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported Monday that at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 4, corrections officers discovered inmate Dominic Ingle, 24, unresponsive in his cell at SCI Camp Hill. Corrections officers provided emergency first aid until medical personnel arrived, and facility medical staff continued CPR until Lower Allen EMS arrived and took over.
Ingle was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, which was where he was pronounced dead more than a week later at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 15.
Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation, and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.
State corrections said Ingle was serving a 3- to 6-year sentence for aggravated assault and had been at SCI Camp Hill since Oct. 22.