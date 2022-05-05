 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner rules SCI Camp Hill prisoner death as homicide

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall on Thursday ruled the death of a SCI Camp Hill prisoner as homicide.

Hall said inmate Joel D. Vanderpool, 39, was found Wednesday unresponsive in his cell at the Lower Allen Township prison. Vanderpool had been found by a corrections officer during his morning rounds.

Hall said an autopsy ruled that Vanderpool died of multiple traumatic injuries, and Hall has labeled this a homicide.

The coroner's office said the case remains under investigation by State Police at Carlisle.

